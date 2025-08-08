JK Tyre & Industries Q1 net profit down 25% at Rs 163.35 cr

New Delhi: JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 25 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 163.35 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, impacted by higher raw material cost.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 218.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,868.94 crore compared to Rs 3,639.08 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the first quarter were higher at Rs 3,695.08 crore from Rs 3,364.02 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Cost of materials consumed in the quarter grew to Rs 2,266.69 crore against Rs 2,166.88 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.

JK Tyre & Industries Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said the growth momentum in domestic markets remained robust in Q1, with the company clocking a sales growth of 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as contributed by a steady demand for our products in both replacement as well as original equipment (supplies to automakers) to segments.

"Despite a challenging and uncertain macro-economic environment, exports of passenger car tyres witnessed a strong traction both on a Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter) and Y-o-Y basis, signifying pull for our products and enhanced brand perception in the global markets," he noted.

Both subsidiaries, Cavendish (India) and Tornel (Mexico), continued to add to the company’s overall financials significantly, JK Tyre said.

On the outlook, the company said demand for tyres in H2 is expected to pick up, supported by a push for infrastructure and overall economic momentum.

"This augurs well for the company," it said.