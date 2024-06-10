JK Tyre partners with EKA Mobility to provide comprehensive tyre management

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) JK Tyre & Industries on Monday said it has partnered with electric mobility player EKA Mobility to provide comprehensive tyre management.

Under the partnership, JK Tyre will provide its new generation of electric vehicle tyres with 'connected treel sensors' for real-time monitoring to EKA's fleet thus offering comprehensive tyre management through its mobility solutions programme.

Beginning with the currently deployed fleet in Mumbai, the company will offer comprehensive support to EKA's fleet across all cities, JK Tyre & Industries said in a statement.

"This collaboration aligns with our commitment to innovation and excellence in tyre management, ensuring that our customers receive unparalleled service and support across their entire mobility needs. Additionally, it serves as a reminder of our dedication to environmental stewardship and product advancement," JK Tyre & Industries Director-Sales & Marketing, Srinivasu Allaphan said.

The company said the collaboration aims to revolutionise the EV landscape with the development and production of new generation EV tyres, specifically engineered to meet the unique demands of EVs.

"This strategic partnership with JK Tyre is a significant step towards our vision of creating an ecosystem for environment-conscious mobility... Our combined expertise will pave the way for innovative solutions that not only enhance the performance of EVs but also contribute to a greener and more sustainable future," EKA Mobility President Vijaykumar Yelne said. PTI RKL DR