JK Tyre partners with Vertelo to provide mobility solutions for EV fleet

JK Tyre & Industries on Friday said it has entered into a long-term partnership with fleet electric mobility platform Vertelo to provide its cloud-based monitoring system.

Through this partnership, JK Tyre will provide its new generation EV tyres equipped with connected sensors with real-time monitoring for Vertelo's fleet, the company said in a statement.

JK Tyre will deploy a dedicated team of experienced professionals to provide round-the-clock support at the depot as well as enroute assistance.

*** BLS completes acquisition of Dubai-based Citizenship Invest * BLS International Services (BLS), a global tech-enabled service provider for governments and citizens, on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of Dubai-based advisory firm Citizenship Invest (CI).

The acquisition was done through its wholly-owned subsidiary BLS International FZE, UAE, for USD 31 million (Rs 260 crore), which was fully funded through internal accruals, BLS said in a statement.

All necessary government and regulatory approvals were obtained ahead of schedule.

"This acquisition underscores our commitment to expanding our capabilities in the visa and consular services sector," BLS International Services Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.