JK Tyre Q3 net zooms over 3-fold to Rs 208 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) JK Tyre & Industries on Friday posted over three-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 208 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by strong performance in the domestic market .

The tyre maker reported a net profit of Rs 53 crore for the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,223 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 3,674 crore in the year-ago period, JK Tyre said in a statement.

JK Tyre Chairman and MD Raghupati Singhania said the company delivered a robust performance in the third quarter on the back of healthy automobile demand supported by GST-led reforms, festive season momentum and positive rural sentiments.

Strong traction across both OEM and replacement segments once again underscores customers' enduring trust in the JK Tyre brand, he added.

The domestic business recorded a double-digit growth of 16 per cent on YoY basis, driven by a 12 per cent growth in the replacement segment and a strong 27 per cent growth in the OEM segment, the company said.

Exports demonstrated resilience despite geopolitical uncertainties, it added.

"We enter Q4 with strong confidence, supported by healthy demand across segments and favourable macro tailwinds such as positive consumer sentiment and lower interest rates. We remain optimistic that this momentum will extend into FY27," Singhania stated.

JK Tyre shares on Friday ended 1.18 per cent up at Rs 542.40 apiece on BSE.