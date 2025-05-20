JK Tyre Q4 net profit falls 42.5% to Rs 98.66 cr, declares dividend of Rs 3 per share

New Delhi: JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a 42.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.66 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, impacted by higher expenses and adverse forex fluctuation.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 171.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of preceding fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,758.6 crore as against Rs 3,698.45 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 3,633.18 crore as compared to Rs 3,437.9 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Besides, the company said it had incurred an exceptional item outgo of Rs 2.62 crore due to unfavourable foreign exchange fluctuation in the quarter.

JK Tyre said in the fourth quarter, India business revenue was up at Rs 3,406.41 crore as compared to Rs 3,215.2 crore in the year-ago period.

However, Mexico revenue was down at Rs 449.6 crore as against Rs 611.77 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 2025.

In the 2024-25 fiscal, consolidated net profit was down at Rs 509.31 crore from Rs 805.94 crore in 2023-24, the company said.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 stood at Rs 14,692.92 crore as compared to Rs 15,001.78 crore in FY24.

"Despite a challenging and uncertain global economic landscape, JK Tyre delivered a promising performance in FY2025, gaining significant momentum in the fourth quarter," JK Tyre & Industries Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said.

In the domestic market, he said the company recorded a healthy uptick in both replacement and OEM segments compared to the same quarter last year.

"This growth reflects not only the company's robust brand equity and deep market reach but also the positive macroeconomic environment and growing automotive demand," Singhania said.

On the outlook, he said, "We are entering FY2026 with renewed confidence, backed by a robust demand outlook across all segments." The government's accelerated focus on infrastructure, a strong pipeline of new vehicle launches, potential easing of interest rates, and an expected normal monsoon position the company well for sustained growth, he noted.