New Delhi (PTI): Shares of JK Tyre & Industries surged 7 per cent to hit their 52-week high on the bourses on Monday after the company reported a more than three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 208 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The stock climbed 7.10 per cent to Rs 579.90 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, the stock advanced by 6.91 per cent to Rs 579.90, also marking its yearly peak.

Following the rally, the company's market valuation increased by Rs 1,081.08 crore to Rs 16,717.90 crore on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 398.57 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 83,978.97, while the NSE Nifty rose 151.05 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 25,844.75 in the morning trade.

On Friday, JK Tyre & Industries posted a more than three-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 208 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by strong performance in the domestic market.

The tyre maker reported a net profit of Rs 53 crore for the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,223 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 3,674 crore in the year-ago period, JK Tyre said in a statement.