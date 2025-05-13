JK Tyre to expand marketing presence in West Bengal, northeast

Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) JK Tyre & Industries has drawn up plans for expanding its marketing presence in West Bengal and the northeast region of the country, a company official said on Tuesday.

"West Bengal is a strategic hub for the company in the east. The company's strategic focus in West Bengal includes deepening penetration in the truck and passenger car radial (PCR) segments", Anshuman Singhania, managing director of JK Tyre & Industries, said in a statement.

He said the northeast region continues to be a high-priority market for JK Tyre, adding that the company has more than 800 dealers in the eastern zone.

In West Bengal, Singhania said the company has more than 31 branded shops and six depots across the state. "We plan to increase the number of branded ships to 40 in West Bengal by the end of the current financial year", he said.

Singhania said that the company, a part of the JK group, is aiming at a revenue growth of 25 per cent this fiscal and also outperform the projected market growth of five per cent to seven per cent. In the last financial year, the company's revenue was around Rs 15,000 crore.

JK Tyre is also actively expanding into the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of West Bengal. In the PCR segment, the northeast contributes 40 per cent of the company's sales in the east.

The growth in the northeast is driven by mining activity and substantial public-private investment, Singhania said. PTI dc RG