J'khand assembly passes Rs 7,721-cr supplementary budget, FM blames Centre’s non-cooperation

Ranchi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday passed the second supplementary budget of Rs 7,721.25 crore for the current 2025-26 financial year by voice vote, amid a walkout by BJP legislators.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the supplementary budget for this financial year in the assembly on Monday, allocating a maximum outlay of Rs 2,082.25 crore for the Women, Child Development and Social Security department, followed by Rs 1,324.82 crore for Rural Works and Rs 729.75 crore for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare.

He alleged that the Centre is "not cooperating with Jharkhand and the state's dues of Rs 28,463 crore are pending with the government of India".

The discussion on the budget took place during the second half of the House proceedings on Tuesday. As many as 13 members participated in the debate.

While replying on behalf of the government, the state finance minister stated that the financial management of the Hemant Soren-led government is "disciplined and robust".

Of the Rs 7,721.25 crore supplementary budget, Rs 6,554.61 crore has been provisioned for schemes, while a mere Rs 966.64 crore for establishment head, he said.

Slamming the opposition for its allegation that the government treasury was being emptied, Kishore said there is "no dearth of funds in the state exchequer".

In March, an annual budget of Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the 2025-26 financial year was passed by the state assembly, of which Rs 91,000 crore was allocated for schemes and Rs 54,000 crore for establishment head, he said.

Providing a statistics of the state’s revenue collection and expenditure, Kishore said, “Against the target of Rs 41,600 crore, the government has received Rs 23,897.06 crore from the state's own taxes till November 30, which is 57 per cent of the total collection. We hope to achieve above 90 per cent by March 31. In non-own tax, the state collected Rs 8,565.63 crore till November 30 against the target of Rs 19,456 crore.” The state’s total revenue collection till November 30 was at Rs 67,696.37 crore, while the expenditure was at Rs 66,871.42 crore, which means Jharkhand's expenditure achievement was at 98.8 per cent.

Accusing the central government of not giving the state’s share, Kishore said, “Jharkhand is supposed to get Rs 47,040 crore as share from central taxes and Rs 17,057 crore as grant-in aids. Till November 30, we have received Rs 30,971 crore as central tax share and Rs 4,261 crore as grant-in aids. Jharkhand's Rs 28,463.64 crore is still pending with the Centre on both the heads.” He said the Jharkhand government is planning to take a loan of Rs 16,800 crore for the development of the state, as the Centre is "not cooperating".

“The Centre’s treatment towards Jharkhand is step-motherly, as there is no BJP government in the state,” he alleged.

Earlier, participating in the supplementary budget discussion, leader of opposition and Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi raised questions over the need for such additional resources.

Marandi alleged that various departments of the government were not able to utilise the budget allocated to them previously.

“The government has proposed an outlay of Rs 443 crore for the home department in the supplementary budget. However, the department failed to utilise the funds provided in the previous supplementary budget. When the earlier allocation remains unspent, why is more money being sought?” Marandi asked.

Emphasising on strengthening the police department, he alleged, “Jharkhand is gradually becoming a safe haven for terrorists. As many as 11 people, linked to terrorist organisations, have been arrested in the state in the past four to five years." He also claimed that slaughterhouses are running illegally, as cow slaughtering is banned in the state.

"Corruption is also on the rise, and the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state,” he alleged.

Marandi also highlighted alleged vacant posts in various government departments.

“In 2022, there was a total of 5.33 lakh sanctioned posts in various departments, which was reduced to 4.68 lakh in 2023 and 3.27 lakh in 2024. The government has abolished 2.06 lakh posts. Of the 3.27 lakh, around 1.5 lakh posts are still vacant,” he claimed. PTI SAN BDC