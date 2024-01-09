J’khand cabinet approves proposals for Taj brand hotel in Ranchi, airport expansion in Giridih

Ranchi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand cabinet on Tuesday approved proposals to pave the way for construction of a Taj brand hotel in Ranchi and expansion of Bodo airport in the state’s Giridih district, an official said.

Advertisment

Six acres of land will be given on lease to Indian Hotels Company Limited for the hotel in Ranchi’s Dhurwa area, Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of acquiring 25 acres of land for expansion of the Bodo airport in Girdih. For the purpose, an amount of Rs 60.75 crore has also been approved, Dadel said.

Currently, the length of the runway is 299.6 ft, which will be extended to 6,000 ft so that flight services for medium category planes and the regional connectivity scheme can be started, she said.

Advertisment

As many as 34 agendas including increasing meal allowance for NCC cadets during camps were cleared during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The meal allowance is now Rs 95 and Rs 100 for two categories of cadets. It would be raised to Rs 150 for both categories.

The proposal for construction of 2,500 Anganwadi centres by 2025-26 at Rs 277.3 crore also got the cabinet nod.

It also approved the proposal of creating posts for 72 teachers and 47 non-teaching staff in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Janjatiya Vishwa Vidyalaya in Jamshedpur. PTI SAN SAN NN