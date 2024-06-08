J'Khand CM directs Commercial Tax Deptt to expedite revenue collection

Ranchi, Jun 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has directed the Commercial Tax department to expedite revenue collection in order to achieve the Rs 26,000 crore collection target in the ongoing fiscal, officials said on Saturday.

So far Rs 3,500 crore tax collection has been made against a target of Rs 6,000 crore for the first quarter.

The officials said that the directions were given in the course of a review of the Commercial Tax department.

Soren also directed the department to prepare a comparative report by obtaining GST-related assessments in this context from states like Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

According to the Commercial Tax Department, an amount of Rs 165 crore sanctioned by the Centre as GST compensation in 2021-22 was still pending.

The officials informed the CM that the department is making efforts to increase the revenue through schemes like one-time tax settlement.

They also advocate for the need to fill up the vacant posts of Additional Commissioner and Joint Commissioner in the Commercial Tax Department. PTI NAM NN