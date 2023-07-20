JLR appoints Adrian Mardell as CEO for three-year term

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday said it has appointed Adrian Mardell as Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term.

Mardell was appointed Interim CEO on November 16, 2022, having been Chief Financial Officer and a member of the JLR Board of Directors for three years prior, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

JLR also appointed Richard Molyneux as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Molyneux was appointed as acting CFO on December 12, 2022. PTI MSS HVA