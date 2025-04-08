JLR evaluating various steps to respond to US tariffs: Tata Motors

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Tata Motors on Tuesday said its unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is evaluating various steps to respond to the tariff announced by the US on April 2, 2025.

In a clarification to the bourses, the Mumbai-based auto major said the UK-based automaker is yet to finalise a plan of action to deal with new tariffs.

"JLR is evaluating various options to suitably address impact of the increased tariff in the US market and the aforesaid news article refers to its immediate response," Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Last week, JLR stated that it has paused vehicle shipments from its facilities in the UK to the US to work out new trading terms in the wake of changes in the tariff structure.

"The USA is an important market for JLR's luxury brands. As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our short-term actions, including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid-to longer-term plans," a JLR spokesperson said in a statement.

JLR is deeply entrenched in the American market.

About 23 per cent of JLR's over 4 lakh units sold in FY24 were in the US. These were all exported from its UK plants.

US President Donald Trump-led administration's 25 per cent tariff on imported cars came into effect on April 3.

Tata Motors bought JLR from Ford in 2008.