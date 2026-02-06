JLR reports loss of 310 mn pounds in Oct-Dec qtr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Jaguar Land Rover on Friday reported a loss of 310 million pounds for the October-December quarter, hit by a production pause due to the cyber attack incident.

The Tata Motors-owned British marquee automaker posted a profit before tax of 523 million pounds in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the third quarter stood at 4.5 billion pounds, down 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY), the automaker said in a statement.

"Q3 was a challenging quarter for JLR with performance impacted by the production shutdown we initiated in response to the cyber incident, the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar and US tariffs," Chief Executive Officer P B Balaji said.

The automaker returned vehicle production to normal levels by mid-November, and is focused on building the business back stronger, he added.

"While the external environment remains volatile, we expect performance to improve significantly in the fourth quarter and we have clear plans to manage global challenges," Balaji stated.

2026 is set to be an exciting year for JLR as the company develops its next generation vehicles, including the launch of the Range Rover Electric and the unveiling of the first new Jaguar, he added. PTI MSS MR MR