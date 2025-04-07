JLR sales up 1% to 1,11,413 units in Q4; reaches zero net debt target in FY25

New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Monday said its dispatches to dealers stood at 1,11,413 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 1.1 per cent year-on-year.

Compared to the preceding year, wholesale volumes for the fourth quarter were higher in North America (14.4 per cent), Europe (10.9 per cent) and flat in the UK (0.8 per cent), the UK-based automaker said in a statement.

The dispatches to dealers were however lower in China (29.4 per cent) and other markets (8.1 per cent), Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said.

Retail sales for the fourth quarter of FY25 were down 5.1 per cent as compared to the same period of FY24, the automaker said.

The overall mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models stood at 66.3 per cent of total wholesale volumes in Q4 FY25 and 67.8 per cent for the full year, it added.

For the full year ended March 31, the company said its wholesale volumes were flat at 4,00,898 units as compared to the 2023-24 fiscal.

The retail sales for the year were also flat at 4,28,854 units as against those of FY24.

The company achieved its net debt zero target, ending the financial year net cash positive, a key Reimagine strategy target, JLR said.

The company will report its full year results for the year ended 31 March 2025 in May and, as usual, provide guidance on the outlook for FY26 at that time, it added.

Tata Motors acquired JLR from Ford in 2008.