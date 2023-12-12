JLR strengthens partnership with Tata Communications for digital transformation

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday announced the strengthening of its partnership with Tata Communications for future-proof digital transformation at the British automobile manufacturer's sites spread across the globe.

Advertisment

The latest partnership will power the production of JLR's next-generation vehicles, a key part of its re-imagine strategy, and provide the connectivity foundation for the next phase of digital transformation for the organisation, the automaker said in a statement.

As part of the tie up, Tata Communications will deploy its cloud-first, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology, connecting all JLR's 128 sites worldwide, it added.

This advanced global connected capability between JLR's global HQ and its plants, warehouses, sales centres, data centres and cloud services, will significantly boost supply chain efficiency and security, the Tata Motors-owned automaker said.

Advertisment

The transformation will enable JLR to bring in AI-powered and real-time data capturing, monitoring and analysis to improve production line performance, it stated.

Further, the partnership will significantly shorten the time to upgrade manufacturing processes, strengthen operational resilience and increase agility to meet production demands, JLR said.

"The connectivity platform will help us build the world-class ecosystem we need to deliver modern luxury vehicles and remarkable driving experiences," JLR Group Chief Digital and Information Officer Tony Battle said.

Tata Communications Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Sumeet Walia said the company is deploying a 'digital fabric', comprising its agile infrastructure, platforms and managed services, that will help integrate JLR's systems, workforce, suppliers, stakeholders and customers across the globe, delivering a seamless flow of data to enrich key aspects of the business ecosystem.

JLR and Tata Communications have been in a long-standing partnership. PTI MSS SHW