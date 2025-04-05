JLR suspends vehicle shipments from UK plants to US over tariff changes

New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has paused vehicle shipments from its facilities in the UK to the US to work out new trading terms in the wake of changes in the tariff structure.

"The USA is an important market for JLR's luxury brands. As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our short-term actions, including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid-to longer-term plans," a JLR spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier on April 2, the company had stated that its luxury brands have global appeal and its business is resilient, accustomed to changing market conditions.

"Our priorities now are delivering for our clients around the world and addressing these new US trading terms," it has noted.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is deeply entrenched in the American market.

About 23 per cent of JLR's over 4 lakh units sold in FY24 were in the US. These were all exported from its UK plants.

Trump administration's 25 per cent tariff on imported cars came into effect on April 3.

Tata Motors bought JLR from Ford in 2008.