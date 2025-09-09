JLR to cut model prices by up to Rs 30.4 lakh

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday said it will cut vehicle prices ranging between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 30.4 lakh with immediate effect to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

Customers will see price benefits in the range of Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 30.4 lakhs across the entire portfolio of Range Rover, Defender and Discovery brands, it said in a statement.

"The GST rationalisation on luxury vehicles is a welcome move for customers and for the industry. This move will provide much-needed impetus, reinforcing our confidence in and commitment to India's luxury market," JLR India MD Rajan Amba stated.

In a separate statement, Volvo Car India said it will cut vehicle prices by up to Rs 6.9 lakh on its ICE portfolio, effective September 22. PTI MSS BAL BAL