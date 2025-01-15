JM Financial appoints Ankur Jhaveri as MD&CEO of institutional equities biz

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Mumbai-based JM Financial on Wednesday said it has appointed Ankur Jhaveri as Managing Director and CEO of its Institutional Equities division under JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.

Jhaveri will be responsible for strengthening the sales, trading, research and derivatives businesses, the company said in a statement.

With nearly two decades of experience in institutional equities and derivatives, Jhaveri joins from Axis Capital, where he served as Managing Director.

He holds an MBA in Finance and Financial Management Services from NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research and a Master’s degree in International Finance from ICFAI University.

"With his rich experience, Ankur is set to leverage the emerging market opportunities and further accelerate growth for our equities business," Chirag Negandhi, Managing Director at JM Financial said.

JM Financial, a listed entity, is an integrated and diversified financial services group and its primary businesses include integrated investment bank, mortgage lending, alternative and distressed credit, asset management, wealth management and securities business. PTI HG HG ANU ANU