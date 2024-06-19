JM Financial Private Equity invests Rs 40 cr in farm equipment maker Modish Tractoraurkisan

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) JM Financial Private Equity on Wednesday said it has invested Rs 40 crore in agri-machines and tools maker Modish Tractoraurkisan.

This investment will drive Modish Tractoraurkisan's brand-building initiatives, boost its marketing efforts, support working capital needs, and expand the distribution network, ensuring the company's continued growth and leadership in the farm equipment industry, JM Financial Private Equity said in a statement.

Modish Tractoraurkisan manufactures agri machines and tools under the brand Balwaan Krishi.

"India has been experiencing a steady decline in the average size of farm landholdings, along with increasing labour scarcity and rising labour costs. As a result, the industry is seeing a rise in small farm tools, driven by increasing farmer awareness enabled by internet penetration....Balwaan aims to become a leading farm equipment brand in the country," Darius Pandole, MD & CEO, Private Equity & Equity AIFs, JM Financial, said.

Founded by Rohit Bajaj and Shubham Bajaj, Balwaan is solving the industry challenges of pre-sales advisory, sale of quality products, post-sales training and after-sales service and spares support to the farmers and is one of the few players offering all of these services under one umbrella.