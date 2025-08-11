JM Financial Q1 profit jumps 166 pc to Rs 454 crore

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) JM Financial on Monday reported a 166 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 454 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

The financial services company had earned Rs 171 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income rose to Rs 1,121 crore during the June quarter 2025-26, from Rs 1,093 crore a year ago, JM Financial said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses declined to Rs 529 crore compared to Rs 849 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25.

Net worth during the quarter has crossed Rs 10,000 crore.

The transaction pipeline remains robust across businesses, reflecting the company's deep market engagement, Vishal Kampani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of JM Financial Ltd, said.

"In real estate loans and distressed credit, our focused recovery strategies have delivered strong results, and we remain committed to driving similar outcomes, going forward," he said. PTI DP DP SHW