JM Financial Q2 profit rises 19% to Rs 232 cr

New Delhi: JM Financial on Friday reported a 19 per cent on-year increase in profit after tax at Rs 232 crore for three months ended September 30, 2024.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 195 crore in the year-ago period.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, it registered a 36 per cent growth.

Its total income marginally dropped to 1,211 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (FY25) from Rs 1,214 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, JM Financial said in a statement.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, JM Financial's total income rose 11 per cent from Rs 1,094 crore in the three month ended June 2024.

JM Financial is a diversified financial services group and its primary businesses include integrated investment bank, mortgage lending, alternative and distressed credit, asset management, wealth management and securities business.