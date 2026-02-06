JM Financial Q3 net profit jumps 50 pc to Rs 313 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) JM Financial Ltd has reported a 50 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax of Rs 313 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, driven by strong performance in its corporate advisory, capital markets and private business segments.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 209 crore in the same period of the last year, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

For the nine months ended December 2025, JM Financial's PAT jumped 69 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,037 crore, it added.

Fees and commission income increased by 32 per cent to Rs 306 crore, while operating PAT rose 17 per cent to Rs 244 crore. Its consolidated net worth stood at Rs 10,418 crore, up 17 per cent.

Vishal Kampani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JM Financial Ltd, said the company crossed Rs 1,000 crore in PAT during the first nine months, with strong execution of strategies across businesses.

"Private Markets, which provides a natural hedge to volatility in the capital markets business, has witnessed a robust pipeline of syndication transactions and is continuing strong progress in recoveries," he said.

In the quarter, the private markets division's profit rose 82 per cent to Rs 111 crore, while the corporate advisory and capital markets unit’s profit increased 12 per cent to Rs 89 crore. The affordable home loans segment grew 53 per cent to Rs 22 crore.

The wealth and asset management business saw recurring AUM rise 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 33,144 crore, and the mutual fund AUM for non-liquid schemes increased 15 per cent to Rs 12,021 crore.

JM Financial said it closed 12 capital market transactions worth around Rs 36,000 crore during the quarter and has a strong pipeline of deals ahead.