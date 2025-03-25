JN Port plans to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 20-storied headquarters building

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru Port plans to invest around Rs 1,000 crore to set up its 20-storied corporate headquarters building, which is expected to come up by April 2027, JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh said on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters here Wagh also said that the country's premier container port is set to surpass 10-million TEUs container capacity next month, which would make it the first port in the country, including those in private hands, to have such a milestone.

Spread over 3.16 acre of land, the iconic tower will also house the office of the shipping regulator Directorate General of Shipping, the headquarters of the upcoming Vadhvan Port, India Ports Global, which is an arm under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for undertaking international port projects, among others, besides a 2000-seating capacity and a A digital observatory atop the iconic building, the JNPA chairman said.

He said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has on Monday accorded its approval for the development of this corporate office building.

"We continue to advance our infrastructure to support growing trade demands. JNPA's vision for excellence extends beyond port operations to creating world-class infrastructure. The development of our Corporate Office at Malet Bunder in the Mumbai Port area reflects our commitment to efficiency and seamless coordination," Wagh stated.

The total project cost would be to the tune of approximately Rs 1,000 crore including land, building, interior and amenities, Wagh said, adding it is being designed with an FSI of 4.0 and in a construction area of around 9 lakh sq ft.

JNPA has appointed Engineers India Limited (EIL) for complete consultancy for project development including detailed design, engineering, construction and project management services, he said.

The Authority, he said, has also offered space to the state government, and during initial talks, the state government showed interest and added that a formal letter in this regard will be sent soon.

"This year, we crossed the 7 million TEU mark for the first time- a reflection of our growth. Our terminal operators are doing an excellent job, and the collaborative efforts across the port ecosystem have contributed to this success. Soon with the commissioning of Fourth Container Terminal Phase Two JNPA will become India's First Port having a container handling capacity of more than 10 Million TEUs," Wagh said.

He said that once the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) reaches the JNPA by the end of this December, we will grow at more than 15 per cent for the next several years.

"At present JNPA is having 90 per cent of its capacity utilised and with 2.4 million TEUs we are going to become 10.1 million TUs. In the next financial year, only 0.3 million TEUs capacity is also available. So we will become 10.4 million TUs and that will be our final capacity.

“The facility will exhaust its entire capacity by 2029-30 and once that is done, the port will add another 10.4 million TEUs of capacity in Vadhvan," according to Wagh.

Noting that by 2029-30, the first phase of the Vadhvan will be ready at an opportune time because that time JNPA, Mundra port and Pipava, all will be full, he said Vadhvan Port will come at that time and take care of the need of the trade for the western and north-western India.

As much as 75 per cent of container traffic is handled by these three ports, he said.

Situated in Palghar, Vadhvan Port will be India's largest deep-water port with an investment of Rs 76,220 crore.

The project is being developed by Vadhavan Port Project Limited (VPPL), an SPV formed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB).

JNPA remains focused on further enhancing efficiency and facilitating trade with its upcoming projects like the Vadhvan Port project, he said. PTI IAS MR MR