JNPA, DGS ink pact for skill training in Vadhvan region

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Leading container port JNPA on Monday said it has signed an initial pact with the shipping regulator DGS for providing skill development training to locals and project-affected people in the Vadhvan region, where a new greenfield port is coming up through selected Maritime Training Institutes (MTIs).

The facility, being developed near Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra at an investment of Rs 76,200 crore, is being developed by Vadhvan Port Project Ltd (VPPL), a special purpose vehicle formed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) holding a 74 per cent stake and Maharashtra Maritime Board owning the remaining 26 per cent.

The pact between JNPA and the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) is aimed at empowering local candidates from the Vadhvan Port area by providing recognised maritime qualifications in GP (General Purpose) Rating and certificate in maritime catering, enabling them to pursue careers as seafarers, the port operator said.

Supported through JNPA's CSR funding, with an estimated cost of Rs 2-3 lakhs per candidate, the initiative will cover training fees, accommodation, and boarding, it said, adding collaborating with DG Shipping and MTIs, the program ensures high-quality training, including shipboard experience, to create sustainable career pathways in the maritime sector while contributing to India's growing seafaring workforce.

Besides this, another pact was signed between VPPL and the Dye Makers Association at Vadhvan to provide exclusive branding opportunities to the Association, it said.

"The signing of important Memorandums of Understanding and the start of the Vadhvan Port skilling program represent an enormous step in achieving our goal of inclusive growth and community empowerment. These programs are aimed at establishing long-term employment possibilities and promoting economic growth in the Vadhvan area, from giving youth skills as per their needs to providing branding, finance, and advanced training to dye manufacturers," said Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Chairman and Managing Director of JNPA and VPPL.

The facility, once completed, is expected to create 1.2 million direct and indirect jobs.

In addition to this, JNPA and VPPL will also be singing an MoU with Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth for developing and implementing an integrated agricultural and horticulture plan for the selected villages in Dahanu and Palghar taluka of Palghar district as a part of the welfare activities for locals in and around greenfield Vadhvan port project, it stated.

JNPA also said a Fishermen's Compensation Policy is being designed to support the fishermen community aligning with the guidelines of the Maharashtra Government and funds to the tune of Rs 300 crore is allocated for the construction of two fishing harbours.

To support dye makers, the port operator, in collaboration with the Union Bank of India, has proposed a cluster-specific scheme with a concessional rate of interest and an attractive interest subvention scheme to provide low-cost funding, enabling artisans to invest in better machinery and scale up their businesses.

Additionally, initiatives will focus on technology upgradation through training programs on automation, AI, and advanced tools like AutoCAD and CNC machines to enhance productivity and competitiveness, it stated. PTI IAS DR