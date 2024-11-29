JNPA hosts convention for port secretaries, officials to encourage knowledge sharing

Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Friday hosted a convention of secretaries of major ports and officials of the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways to encourage knowledge sharing and the adoption of best practices.

JNPA chairman Unmesh Wagh said the aim was to elevate the port sector and its workforce because a motivated, high-spirited team of employees, heads of departments and leaders can achieve remarkable milestones.

Underlining the importance of inclusive leadership, he said it can imbibe a sense of belonging among employees, making them feel valued and heard.

Secretarial and administrative roles often go unacknowledged, but their contributions are integral to an organization's success, Wagh added.

"Through this convention, we aim to address key topics such as creating a promotional calendar for employees, establishing training schedules, and exploring collaborative exchange programs with international ports. Regular conventions and annual departmental conferences will further enrich this initiative," Wagh said.

The convention will have sessions on 'HR Challenges and Innovative Strategies', 'Welfare and Pay Structures', 'Cross-Learning Opportunities' and 'Stress Management', an official release said.

JNPA, spread over 277 hectares, is one of the premier container-handling ports in India since its inception on May 26, 1989.

It operates five container terminals, a shallow water berth for general cargo, a liquid cargo terminal, a newly constructed coastal berth that links other Indian ports to enhance traffic of coastal containers as well as a multi-product SEZ, the release said.

JNPA is also developing an all-weather, deep-draft, greenfield port at Vadhvan in Maharashtra, it added. PTI COR BNM