JNPA slashes stranded container count through coordinated efforts; sets up task force

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru Port on Monday said the number of stranded containers at the facility has been reduced from around 5,000 TEUs on March 1 to nearly 3,200 TEUs on March 8, following sustained coordinated efforts taken amid disruptions due to the West Asia crisis.

In compliance with the standard operating procedure (SoP) issued to all major port operators to mitigate the impact of geopolitical disturbance in West Asia last Friday, it has constituted a task force, besides appointing its chief general manager for traffic Girish Thomas, as the single point of contact for all coordination and communications related to trade disruptions arising from the evolving geopolitical situation in the Gulf regions, the port operator added.

On March 6, the Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways proposed that ports may consider requests regarding reduction, waiver or remission of charges, including change of vessel charge, and also rolled out a standard operating procedure (SoP) for them to deal with issues arising from the West Asia crisis.

As part of the SoP that followed extensive consultations with all stakeholders, each port was asked to appoint a nodal officer at the level of head of department or deputy head of department, to act as the single point of contact for addressing the issues coming up for consideration at ports.

The nodal officer will be responsible for taking up the matter with the competent authority and ensuring that the action is taken within 24-72 hours, according to the SoP.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) said it has constituted the task force comprising the Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Additional Commissioner of Customs, CGM (Traffic) at JNPA and Deputy Nautical Advisor at Directorate General of Shipping.

"As a result of these coordinated efforts, the situation at the port has shown steady improvement. The number of stranded containers at JNPA has reduced from around 5,000 TEUs on 1 March to nearly 3,200 TEUs on March 8, while stranded perishable containers have reduced from around 2,000 to about 1,000," JNPA said.

Efforts are ongoing to further reduce the number of stranded containers at the earliest possible time, it added.

The disruption has impacted vessel schedules and export cargo movement to West Asia, prompting coordinated efforts between port authorities and trade stakeholders, JNPA said, adding that its chairman, Gaurav Dayal and deputy chairman Ravish Kumar Singh are holding regular consultations with shipping lines, exporters, terminal operators, Customs and maritime authorities to closely monitor the situation and address operational concerns.

"JNPA is closely monitoring the evolving situation and remains fully committed to supporting the EXIM community. We are in constant consultation with the Ministry, Customs authorities, terminal operators and trade stakeholders to explore relief measures that can ease cargo movement and minimise disruption. Our endeavour is to identify practical solutions that support exporters and ensure seamless port operations," said Dayal.

To support the EXIM community and ease congestion at the port, the port operator said it has implemented several facilitation measures, including temporary transhipment storage for West Asia-bound cargo, allocation of additional storage areas at terminals where required, priority handling for perishable and export cargo returning from the Gulf region and expedited 'Back to Town' (BTT) movement of export containers.

Other key measures include facilitation of ad-hoc vessel calls for moving West Asia cargo to West Asia ports, which are on the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz, mainly Fujairah and Khor Fakkan in the UAE and Sohar, Muscat, and Salalah in Oman, JNPA said.

An important facilitation measure has been taken by Customs authorities at the Customs House, enabling BTT (back-to-town) movement of export cargo even in cases where the Export General Manifest (EGM) has not been filed.

Where container seals are intact, permission will be granted after basic verification. Containers at centralised parking plazas require only e-seal verification, while those at container freight stations undergo limited inspection linked to the shipping bill, it said, adding that the usual detailed physical examination has been waived, and any BTT-related fees or penalties have also been waived.