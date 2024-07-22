JNPA to develop agri-commodity-based processing, storage facility at port for Rs 285 cr

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru Port on Monday said it will develop an agri-commodity-based processing and storage facility at the port for Maharashtra and other states at an estimated investment of Rs 285 crore.

The port also said it has received approval from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways for the project.

Planned on 27 acres of land and designed to provide comprehensive services, including processing, sorting, packing, and laboratory facilities, the proposed facility will be a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country provided by the port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) said.

The export-import-cum-domestic agricultural commodity-based processing and storage facility will not only cater to the requirements of Maharashtra but also other states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the port operator said.

"Following the theme laid by the ministry about the 'port-led development' and JNPA's efforts for 'Port led industrialisation' we are developing domestic agricultural commodity-based processing and storage facility, which primarily aimed at mitigating wastage due to multiple handling, and unhygienic storage and extend the shelf life of a variety of produce," said JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh.

This initiative, he said, aligns with JNPA's aim to create a comprehensive port ecosystem.

The project, estimated at Rs 285 crore, will be executed in a public-private partnership (PPP) mode and design-build-finance-operate-transfer (DBFOT) model, JNPA said.

The export infrastructure is strategically designed to include essential facilities such as cold storage to ensure optimal temperature management crucial for preserving product freshness and quality and pre-cooling facilities, vital for preparing perishable goods for transport, and maintaining their integrity throughout the journey, JNPA said.

On the import side, the facility will mirror these capabilities with dedicated frozen and cold storage options, along with dry warehouses, ensuring seamless handling and storage solutions for imported goods, the port operator said.