Job portal for aspiring individuals launched

Chennai, Jul 12 (PTI) Cognavi India Ltd, a tripartite investment collaboration between Japan-headquartered Forum Engineering Inc., CRESCO Ltd, and SRM Global Consulting Pvt Ltd have launched artificial intelligence-powered job portal, the companies said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The job portal Cognavi.com was launched towards meeting the recruitment needs of 90 lakh fresh graduates including 15 lakh engineers who pass out every year from academic institutions.

"The Cognavi job portal would provide the user with the unique opportunity to address the challenges of the Indian market. Anticipating a burgeoning job market with the Government programmes like Atmanirbhar and Make in India, the platform would connect job seekers with recruiters...," Cognavi India Ltd MD and CTO, Varun Modgill said.

The resume builder offered by Cognavi platform would be critical for the job applicant as it not only helps in standardizing resume formats but would also present matching skills to secure their dream job.

Cognavi portal offers a unique Human AI personality assessment platform that transcends the traditional academic achievement norms and evaluates basic personality of the candidate.

"With the collaboration of SRM Group, Cognavi will have access to over 40,000 students and plans on attracting over 12 lakh students over a period of four years. Cognavi will operate this fully localised website in India and will gradually expand and offer its services to the rest of India," SRM Global Consulting Pvt Ltd, President, P Sathyanarayanan said. PTI VIJ VIJ SS