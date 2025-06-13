Job postings in India rebounds 8.9 pc in May after 8 consecutive monthly declines: Report

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Indian job postings rebounded by 8.9 per cent in May after witnessing eight consecutive monthly declines, and the rate of job creation continues to outpace other countries driven by the nation's transition towards more formal economic arrangements, a report said on Friday.

On a year-on year basis, however, job postings in India dipped slightly by 1.8 per cent in May.

Despite trending downwards, Indian job postings are almost 80 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, which is high compared to other major markets, according to the report by global job site Indeed.

Several countries, led by the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Switzerland, have posted volumes that are currently below pre-pandemic levels and by comparison, India's posting volumes are very healthy, added the report.

"Indian job creation continues to outpace other countries because of the nation's transition towards more formal economic arrangements.

"As the nation transitions, job creation across the formal sector will be much stronger than overall employment growth nationwide, and we have consistently seen that in recent years. Other economies are not going through a transition of this nature," Indeed's APAC Senior Economist Callam Pickering said.

The report by Indeed is based on an analysis of data in 2020 (pandemic period), 2024 and 2025 till May on the global job site's platform.

It further revealed that job postings in around 80 per cent of occupations in India increased over the past three months.

The postings mainly increased in childcare (27 per cent), personal care and home health (25 per cent), education (24 per cent), and production and manufacturing (22 per cent), it said.

However, these gains more than offset some weakness in sectors like dental opportunities, down 10.2 per cent over the past three months, along with agriculture and forestry (8.6 per cent), community and social service (6.8 per cent) and software development (4.2 per cent), it added.

Indeed's data showed that, as of May 2025, 1.5 per cent of Indian job postings mentioned generative AI in their job descriptions, more than double from the last year.

Around 12.5 per cent of data analytics roles mentioned generative AI, ahead of software development (3.6 per cent) and scientific research (3.1 per cent).

When it came to geographical locations, regional hubs emerged for jobs that either use or help develop generative AI.

In Karnataka, 2.4 per cent of job postings mention generative AI, just ahead of 2.3 per cent in Telangana, added the report. PTI SM DRR