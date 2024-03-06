Job security, positive work culture among priorities for employees: Report

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Job security, positive work culture and regular feedback are among the priorities for employees in India, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The findings are part of consultancy firm Mercer's 2024 Global Talent Trends report that includes insights from more than 500 employees in Indian organisations.

Globally, the report gathered insights from over 12,200 C-suite executives, HR leaders, employees and investors across 17 geographies and 16 industries.

In a release, Mercer said that regular feedback is a priority for Indian workers. Compared to the global average (42 per cent), a higher percentage of Indian respondents (50 per cent) said that they receive regular feedback on how their performance and skills impact their careers.

"Job security and positive work culture are top priorities for Indian employees. When asked about their top reasons for staying with their employers, 37 per cent of Indian respondents cited job security, while 36 per cent mentioned a positive work culture," it said.

As per the report, nearly half (49 per cent) of Indian respondents said well-being offerings, such as work designed for employee well-being, are most important to them, and this is higher than the global average (43 per cent).

Sukhmeet Singh, Talent and Transformation Leader of Mercer India said AI has the potential to revolutionise the way skilled talent is developed in India by unlocking the potential of human capital, empowering them to acquire new skills, enhance their capabilities, and drive innovation. PTI RAM BAL BAL