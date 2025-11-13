John Chambers backs Revanth Reddy's vision, calls it 'bold and achievable'

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's ambitious vision to transform Telangana into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047 received a major endorsement from tech industry veteran John Chambers, who described it as "bold, clear, very achievable" at the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave here on Thursday.

The former Cisco CEO said he was impressed by Reddy's presentation of game-changing projects and their potential social impact, and promised his fullest support for the state's development agenda, according to a Telangana government statement.

Mukesh Aghi, CEO and President of USISPF, announced that most forum members would attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit scheduled for December 8-9 in Hyderabad.

"In response to the invitation of Hon'ble CM Revanth Reddy, most of us will try to attend... to unveil and showcase the comprehensive vision for the state," he said.

Speaking at the forum, Revanth Reddy made a strong pitch for investments in Telangana, highlighting the state's track record of supporting business across different political dispensations over 35 years.

"We have had several governments for a decade run by the Congress, or other parties, but we have all supported investments and investors," he said.

The CM positioned Hyderabad as an attractive investment destination, citing its central location, security profile, favourable weather and world-class infrastructure.

"We are the gateway to the entire Indian market, and a major destination for GCCs (Global Capability Centres). Come and invest in my state," he said.

Reddy outlined several marquee infrastructure projects, including the Bharat Future City, a 30,000 acre urban development aimed at being "India's most developed, world-class city." He also spoke about the Musi river rejuvenation project, which he said would create a riverfront experience matching London, Tokyo, Dubai or Seoul, while adding a "night economy cycle" to Hyderabad.

Other projects include a dry port, Hyderabad Metro expansion, regional ring roads and radial roads, and a manufacturing zone between the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Outer Ring Road (ORR).

"Telangana is aiming to become the global answer to the China +1 alternative," Reddy said, positioning the state as a key manufacturing hub.

Listing his government's priorities over the last 23 months, the CM said economic empowerment of women, quality education and skills development, and urban development, particularly making Hyderabad a truly world-class city, were his key focus areas.

In an unusual pitch, Reddy invited elite global universities like Harvard, Stanford and Oxford to set up offshore campuses in Hyderabad.

"Once Harvard, Stanford or Oxford sets up an offshore campus in Hyderabad, many students from the Global South can attend these ivy league programs because of easier visa rules and lower costs," he said.

In another unconventional proposal, the CM suggested naming important roads in Hyderabad after corporations rather than political leaders. "In India, most roads are named after political leaders. Let us change that in Hyderabad to have Google or Meta or TCS Infosys Street," he said. PTI LUX DR DR