John Slaven appointed as Vice-Chairman of International Aluminium Institute

New Delhi: Vedanta Aluminium on Monday announced the appointment of its CEO John Slaven as Vice-Chairman of the International Aluminium Institute (IAI).

In his new role, Slaven will lead global initiatives with a goal to promote the critical role of aluminium in enabling the energy transition to zero carbon.

"Aluminium has already proven itself essential in the global transition to a net zero future...The IAI has undertaken stellar efforts in this regard, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members and colleagues to reinforce aluminium as the definitive metal of the future," Slaven said.

IAI is an organisation representing the primary aluminium industry worldwide. It is tasked with enhancing awareness of the industry's operations, advocating for responsible production, and emphasising the significant benefits of using aluminium in building greener technologies.

The current membership of IAI includes the world's leading bauxite, alumina, and aluminium companies.

Slaven has over three decades of experience in the metals, mining and modern manufacturing industries.

Vedanta Aluminium is a leading producer of aluminium, manufacturing 2.37 million tonnes in FY24. It is also a producer of value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries.