Joon Realty announces Rs 450-cr ultra-luxury residential project in Jaipur

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Joon Realty on Tuesday announced an ultra luxury residential project, Adi Grand, on the outskirts of Jaipur with an investment of Rs 450 crore.

The pre-bookings for the project are slated to begin in July 2025, with handovers expected by early 2027, according to a statement.

"Joon Realty, a luxury real estate developer, has announced…a 40-acre mixed ultra-luxury climate-positive retreat on the outskirts of Jaipur located near the upcoming Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai Expressway (NH148)," the company said.

Backed by a Rs 450 crore investment, the project, currently under construction, is designed as a seamless blend of emission-reversing architecture, ecology, and hospitality.

The project has over 60 per cent open green space anchored by a central man-made lake, the statement added.

The company had announced a Rs 1,125 crore capital expenditure plan earlier this year, marking a transition from land banking to real estate development.

"Adi Grand represents the broader shift in how real estate now engages with green building principles," Mohit Joon, Managing Director of Joon Realty, said.

"As the market for sustainable luxury is projected to reach USD 39 billion in India by 2025, we're finding that high-net-worth individuals are increasingly factoring environmental performance into their investment decisions," he said, adding that, "Our goal is to respond to that shift with a development model that is both carbon-conscious and built for long-term value." Joon Realty is a privately held family enterprise founded in 2025, backed by over 30 years of expertise in land banking, civil engineering, and infrastructure delivery. With roots tracing back to the 1990s, Joon has built its legacy through strategic land acquisitions across North India, particularly in emerging markets like Gurugram.

Its residential portfolio spans aspirational destinations such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Uttarakhand, and Goa, catering to high-net-worth individuals seeking authentic retreats.