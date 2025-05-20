Joshi slams Karnataka govt over Bengaluru flooding, warns of 'economic collapse'

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Expressing concern over flooding of roads in Bengaluru due to incessant rains, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday claimed the Karnataka government does not have funds to improve the civic infrastructure in the IT hub and warned the state's economy may "collapse" because of the way Congress is running the administration.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Joshi said, "They (Congress) are not bothered about Bengaluru. They came to power on the issue of Bengaluru infrastructure. It's been two years, look at the state of the city." Heavy downpour in Bengaluru for the past 36 hours has disrupted normal life, with people wading through knee-deep water and traffic jams reported across the city. The rain-related death toll in the state has risen to five, according to officials.

Joshi alleged that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is in charge of Bengaluru, has failed to improve civic amenities during his two-year tenure. He claimed that the state government lacks funds even for basic services like garbage clearance, canal maintenance to prevent flooding, and road repairs.

The Union minister, who hails from Karnataka, warned that the state's economy could face serious consequences.

"Karnataka's economy is better due to IT revolution in the last 10-15 years. However, if they continue to run the government in the same way, Karnataka's economy will collapse in another few months," he said.

Joshi criticised the state government for celebrating its two-year anniversary near Vijayanagar, Bellary, instead of addressing the crisis in Bengaluru.

He also attacked the administration for failing to fulfil its poll promise of providing Rs 2,000 to female heads of families under the Gruhalakshmi scheme. MJH LUX HVA