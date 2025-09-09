Joshi to inaugurate advanced EV testing facility in Kolkata on Wednesday

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate a state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) testing facility at the Alipore Regional Laboratory in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The facility is equipped with advanced infrastructure to conduct critical tests on EV batteries and components, including electrical safety, FCC/ISED compliance, functional safety, durability and climate tests.

The laboratory will provide EV battery manufacturers, particularly in eastern India, with reliable and internationally recognised testing and certification services, ensuring product safety, performance and regulatory compliance.

"This facility will serve as a national benchmark for EV quality assurance, providing manufacturers with early fault detection, enhancing product reliability and ensuring compliance with stringent safety and performance regulations," an official statement said.

The testing capabilities include IP rating tests, UV exposure, corrosion resistance and mechanical safety assessments, such as flammability and glow wire tests.

The establishment is expected to significantly boost confidence among EV users and accelerate India's journey towards green mobility, the statement added.

India has set an ambitious target of achieving 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030 to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and lower emissions.

The facility reflects the government's commitment to creating a robust EV ecosystem, reducing import dependency and empowering domestic manufacturers with affordable testing services.

The development reinforces the role of testing infrastructure as a key enabler in India's transition to sustainable transportation, officials said.