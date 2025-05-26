Joshi to meet stakeholders on May 28 to explore solutions to curb dark patterns

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will on May 28 meet major stakeholders to discuss consumer concerns over 'dark patterns' and explore more effective solutions to tackle the issue.

Currently, the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, are in place to curb 'dark patterns' on digital and offline platforms.

According to the ministry, all major e-commerce platforms, working in the food, travel, cosmetics, pharmacy, retail, clothing and electronics sectors will participate in the meeting.

Some of the key stakeholders are Amazon, Flipkart, 1mg.com, Apple, BigBasket, Meesho, Meta, MakeMyTrip, Paytm, Ola, Reliance Retail Limited, Swiggy, Zomato, Yatra, Uber, Tata, EaseMyTrip, Clear Trip, IndiaMart, IndiGo Airlines, ixigo, JUSTDIAL, Medika Bazaar, Netmeds, ONDC, Thomas Cook, and WhatsApp, it said in a statement.

Key industry organisations, including Voluntary Consumer Organizations (VCOs) and leading National Law Universities (NLUs), will also be active participants in this meeting.