Joshit Ranjan Sikidar takes over as Director (Finance) of SECI

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Joshit Ranjan Sikidar has taken over as the Director (Finance) of state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Before this appointment, Sikidar was working as Group General Manager (Finance) and the Company Secretary of RITES Ltd.

Sikidar is a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, Cost Accountant and holds an MBA in Finance.

"Joshit Ranjan Sikidar has joined SECI as Director (Finance) on September 12, 2023," the Union Ministry of New & Renewable Energy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The SECI is a miniratna company.

Sikidar has worked with RITES for more than four years, over 16 years in NSPCL -- a joint venture of NTPC & SAIL-- and more than nine years in SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant, the statement said.

He has experience in finance establishment, corporate expenditure, corporate taxation cell, treasury functions, expotech finance, compliances and corporate governance, it said. PTI KKS TRB TRB