Journalists must verify AI-generated content before use: Speakers at Mumbai seminar

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) In the era of Artificial Intelligence, journalism must develop not just technical skills but a responsible, ethical mindset and scribes should verify AI-generated content before use as deepfake detection tools are now being developed, speakers said at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary (Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation) Manisha Verma suggested AI training should be designed according to participants' experience and proficiency, focusing on hands-on learning.

She was speaking at the launch of an AI training programme for print and digital media journalists, jointly organised by the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University, the Mantralaya and Legislature Reporters Association and the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) at the state secretariat in south Mumbai.

The four-day workshop, which brought bureaucrats and IT experts on one platform, will have sessions on AI in news broadcasting, AI ethics in reporting, natural language processing, fact-checking, and the use of ChatGPT, Grammarly, and Google Translate.

Several global and Indian media outlets have embraced AI, and journalism in Maharashtra, too, must adapt to the new tool, the senior IAS officer maintained, adding technology must always align with the principles of ethical journalism.

Journalists must verify AI-generated content before use, as deepfake detection tools are now being developed based on 15-20 parameters, Principal Secretary and Director General of Information and Public Relations Brijesh Singh said in his remarks at the programme.

The senior bureaucrat insisted AI is not a source of truth, but merely a system capable of reformatting and summarising information.

"New-generation tools, such as real-time AI search systems, can quickly summarise information from multiple sources, helping journalists in their work. However, it is equally necessary to verify these sources before using them," he cautioned.

Singh emphasised that drawing conclusions without human verification of AI-generated data could be risky.

"Human regulation and verification must remain mandatory," he opined.

Warning against uploading sensitive or confidential data on online AI tools, Singh said, "All online queries, uploads, and searches leave digital traces that may be retrievable during legal investigations. Journalists must understand legal and procedural implications before sharing confidential information." He highlighted that AI tools could generate false references, making their use in scientific or legal contexts potentially dangerous.

"Creating deepfakes has become easy, but detecting them is becoming increasingly difficult. Internationally, there are efforts to regulate AI-generated content through mechanisms like watermarking," the IAS officer said.

The Principal Secretary underlined that while AI is a powerful tool, journalists must prioritise source verification, privacy, legal responsibility, and human oversight.

"For sensitive investigations, the best practice is to work in offline and encrypted, environments," he advised.

He noted that as technology evolves rapidly, journalists must stay updated with changing tools, practices, and legal frameworks in the media industry.

Artificial Intelligence is not merely about computing power, but a technological extension of human thought, said AI expert Kishor Jasmani, addressing the journalists at the workshop on 'Digital Content Creation in the Age of Generative AI'.

Tracing the evolution of AI, Jasmani pointed out that the concept was born in 1956, when machines began to learn.

"Over the last decade, AI has moved from learning to understanding and making decisions. It learns from massive volumes of information -- millions of articles, books, and digital data," he maintained.

"AI is not a replacement for humans, but a collaborator," he said, dismissing fears that AI will replace human jobs.

"Those who understand and use AI effectively will become more efficient and successful in their work," Jasmani emphasised.

Apoorva Palkar, vice-chancellor of the Ratan Tata Skill University, described AI as an "artificial brain" that requires responsible human oversight to prevent misinformation and fake news. PTI MR KRK RSY