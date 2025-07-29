Joyalukkas partners with Zoho to unify sales operations, centralise customer data

Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) Leading jewellery retailer Joyalukkas has entered into a partnership with technology powerhouse Zoho Corporation to drive a large-scale digital transformation of its global retail operations.

Joyalukkas, in the first phase, implemented Zoho's Customer Experience Platform across 100 stores in India, and now deployed in 10 international markets including the United Arab Emirates, US, UK, Singapore and Malaysia.

Joyalukkas currently manages over 175 showrooms across 11 countries.

With Zoho's Customer Experience Platform, Joyalukkas would be able to unify sales and service functions, centralise customer data and enhance operational agility.

Commenting on the partnership, Zoho CEO Mani Vembu in a company statement said, "Luxury retail operates at the intersection of craftsmanship, quality and emotion. For a cherished brand like Joyalukkas, delivering that signature experience consistently across global markets is essential.

This calls for technology that is intelligent, intuitive, scalable, seamlessly integrated and adaptable to local needs. Our Customer Experience Platform is built to meet these demands, providing a unified view of the customer and enabling contextual, omnichannel engagement," he said.

The speed at which Joyalukkas has embraced this transformation speaks volumes about their vision, operational strength, and commitment to delivering customer value, he noted.

Joyalukkas Managing Director John Paul Alukkas said, "With operations spanning diverse geographies and millions of touchpoints, we needed more than just a CRM. We needed a platform that could unify data, adapt to local nuances, and scale globally. Zoho's Customer Experience Platform gives us that foundation. It enables our teams to engage with customers not just based on transactions, but with a deep understanding of their preferences, behaviours and context." "This transformation is helping us transition from reactive service to proactive, insight-led engagement across every region we operate in," he added.

Led by the Enterprise Business Solutions team of Zoho, the transformation of using its service followed a phased, consulting-led implementation model tailored to the operations of Joyalukkas.