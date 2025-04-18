JP Infra signs Kareena Kapoor as brand ambassador, Runwal Realty ropes in Sonam Kapoor

New Delhi: Mumbai-based realty firm JP Infra on Friday said it has signed Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

JP Infra has developed many real estate projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Shubham Jain, Managing Director of JP Infra said, Kareena Kapoor is an icon who resonates with elegance, luxury, and excellence-qualities that perfectly align with JP Infra’s philosophy.

Kareena Kapoor said, "I am delighted to be associated with JP Infra, a brand that has continuously raised the bar in the real estate industry. Their dedication to excellence, attention to detail, and vision for luxury align with my values, making this partnership truly special." On Thursday, Mumbai-based Runwal Realty said the company has roped in actress Sonam Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

"As the brand ambassador, Sonam Kapoor will be the face of the company’s expansive push into luxury real estate," said Sandeep Runwal, Managing Director, Runwal Realty.

Over the last 45 years, Runwal Realty has developed more than 50 projects. It is into housing, office and retail segments of real estate.