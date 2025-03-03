JSA Partnership elects new executive committee

* Law firm JSA Partnership has elected its new Joint Managing Partners and Executive Committee.

The new five-member committee will comprise Amar Gupta and Vivek Chandy, elected as the Joint Managing Partners, along with Lalit Kumar, Varghese Thomas and Vikram Raghani, a release said on Monday.

The committee will take charge from Apri1 1.

**** Austria's AT&S AG to set up information technology shared service center at Pune * Austria's AT&S AG on Monday announced the setting up of an information technology shared service center (IT SSC) at Pune.

The group plans to hire 100 technical resources in the centre by FY26, to support its operations in Austria, China, Malaysia, and India, according to a statement.

**** Flexiloans to give out loans of up to Rs 100 cr to women-led small businesses this year * Non-bank lender Flexiloans on Monday announced that it will be giving out loans of up to Rs 100 crore to women-led small businesses this calendar year.

The company is witnessing a 130 per cent growth in women borrowers in tier-II and tier-III centers, a company statement said.

**** Axis Asset Management Company, NISM launch talent development prog * Axis Asset Management Company on Monday announced the launch of a talent development programme in association with the Sebi-promoted National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM).

The initiative is designed to create a 'Day 1 job-ready talent' pipeline for the rapidly expanding mutual fund sector, a statement said.