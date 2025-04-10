JSL Super Steel, Sunsure Energy sign PPA to source renewable energy

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) JSL Super Steel, an arm of Jindal Stainless, has signed a power purchase agreement with Sunsure Energy to source 11 megawatt of solar power for its unit in Uttar Pradesh.

Power will be sourced from Sunsure's 49 MWp Solar Project in Augasi, Uttar Pradesh, displacing nearly 40 per cent of JSS conventional energy consumption with clean power, Jindal Stainless said in a statement.

The partnership will enable JSL Super Steel to receive 16.5 million units (MUs) of clean energy annually, helping the company offset 12 mkg (million kilograms) of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to planting over 5.45 lakh trees.

JSL Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer Jagmohan Sood said, "This partnership is also a part of Jindal Stainless' short-term goal of reducing 50 per cent carbon emissions by 2035. By integrating renewable energy into our production processes, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also setting new benchmarks for the metal industry in India".

JSL Super Steel, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Jindal Stainless, specialises in the manufacturing of stainless steel long products, specifically wire rods and rebar with a rolling capacity of 1,60,000 tonnes per annum.

These products are essential components in various industries, including construction, automotive, and manufacturing.