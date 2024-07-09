JSP to double capacity of Angul plant in a year: Naveen Jindal

Bhubaneswar, Jul 9 (PTI) Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) is working on the expansion of its Angul facility in Odisha, which will achieve the 12 million tonne per annum capacity from the existing 6 MTPA next year, Chairman Naveen Jindal said on Tuesday.

Jindal was speaking to reporters here, as he led a delegation of the Indian Steel Association, which met new Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

"JSP is committed to Odisha's industrial and economic development, and it will work in partnership with the government to achieve that goal. In the next six years, we will build the world's largest steel plant in Angul with a capacity of 25 MTPA," he said.

During the meeting, Jindal emphasised on the importance of green energy and sustainable practices in the steel industry, JSP said in a statement.

The delegation also discussed potential opportunities for further expansion of the industry, and manufacturing of special grade steel and green steel, it said.

The steel industry leaders also stressed the need for infrastructure growth and sustainable projects like slurry pipelines to boost the sector in the state. PTI BBM RBT