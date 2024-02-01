JSPL MD Bimlendra Jha resigns

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Thursday said its Managing Director Bimlendra Jha has resigned from the company.

Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay, Wholetime Director, will be assuming the responsibilities of Managing Director, for the time-being, the company said.

"Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director, has resigned citing personal reasons, with effect from January 31, 2024. The company appreciates his valuable contributions during his tenure with the company as MD," it said.

Jha will continue to be associated with the company in the capacity of advisor, JSPL added. PTI ABI DR