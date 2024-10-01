JSW Cement adds 2MTPA capacity at Vijayanagar plant

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) JSW Cement on Tuesday said it has commissioned an additional 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity at its plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, boosting the total capacity of the plant to 6 MTPA.

With the expansion made with an investment of Rs 461 crore, the overall installed grinding capacity of JSW Cement has gone up to 20.6 MTPA, the company said in a statement.

JSW Cement has set a goal of increasing the overall grinding capacity to 40.85 MTPA in the near term through greenfield and brownfield expansions across India.

"This new capacity at Vijayanagar is a significant step towards increasing our overall capacity to 40.85 MTPA while maintaining our commitment to sustainability...As we keep expanding, our focus will remain on innovative and sustainable manufacturing practices that support the global shift towards a circular economy," JSW Cement CEO Nilesh Narwekar said.

The company plans to invest in brownfield and greenfield projects across northern and central India, including proposed units in Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. PTI RKL MR