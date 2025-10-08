JSW Cement commissions grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) JSW Cement, part of diversified USD 23-billion JSW Group, on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 1 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity cement grinding unit at Sambalpur in Odisha.

The unit, which will take the company's total installed capacity to 21.6 MTPA, is being commissioned through its subsidiary, Shiva Cement, according to a statement.

JSW Cement did not disclose the investment details for this grinding unit, but said the unit will help meet the growing demand in the Eastern region.

"The new facility has been funded and supervised by its majority-owned subsidiary Shiva Cement, vide a commercial arrangement with Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), with a capacity to produce 1.0 MTPA exclusively for use and consumption by Shiva Cement," it said.

Shiva Cement has manufacturing facilities, which are strategically located at the geographical border of three states - Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand - with proximity to the raw materials required for production.

In 2018, JSW Cement acquired Shiva Cement by acquiring the promoters' stake and making an open offer.

JSW Cement CEO Nilesh Narwekar said: "The eastern region of the country is poised for exponential growth in the coming years. With rapid expansion in the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors…Odisha is playing a key role in the industrial and economic growth in the region.

"This new state-of-the-art facility in Sambalpur, therefore, is a strategic initiative by JSW Cement and marks a significant milestone in our journey to expand and consolidate our position in this market," Narwekar added.

JSW Cements Ltd, which was listed on the bourses on August 14, 2025, is on an expansion drive and has plans to triple its capacity to 60 MTPA, aiming to be among the top five players.

The company continues to make progress on its approved expansion programme to develop a pan-India presence and reach 41.85 MTPA of grinding capacity along with 13.04 MTPA of clinker capacity.

JSW Cement started its operations in 2009 in the southern region of India through a single grinding unit in Vijayanagar, Karnataka. As of September 30, 2025, the company has a cement grinding capacity of 21.60 MTPA and is among the top 10 cement companies in India in terms of installed capacity.

It operates seven manufacturing plants in India, comprising one integrated unit, one clinker unit and five grinding units.