JSW Cement files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 4,000 cr via IPO

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) JSW Cement on Friday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 4,000 crore through an initial public offer (IPO).

The initial share sale comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 2,000 crore by investor shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

As a part of the OFS, AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings Pte Ltd and Synergy Metals Investments Holding Ltd will offload shares worth Rs 937.5 crore each and State Bank of India (SBI) will divest shares valued at Rs 125 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 800 crore will be used for partially financing the establishment of a new integrated cement unit in Nagaur, Rajasthan, Rs 720 crore will be allocated for payment of debt and the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

JSW Cement is part of the diversified JSW Group, which has business interests in various sectors like steel, energy, maritime infrastructure, defence, B2B e-commerce, realty, paints, sports and venture capital.

JSW Cement, which has a manufacturing capacity of 19 MT annually, aims to achieve a capacity of 60 MTPA.

It currently has manufacturing units at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, Salboni in West Bengal, Jajpur in Odisha and Dolvi in Maharashtra.

Besides, JSW Cement, through its subsidiary Shiva Cement, operates a clinker unit in Odisha.

JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Ltd, Jefferies India Private Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are responsible for managing the company's IPO process.