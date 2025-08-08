JSW Cement IPO booked 56% on day 2 of offer

New Delhi: The initial public offer of JSW Cement Ltd got subscribed 56 per cent on the second day of bidding on Friday.

The initial share sale received bids for 10,19,35,638 shares against 18,12,94,964 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part fetched 72 per cent subscription, while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 62 per cent. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part received 24 per cent subscription.

JSW Cement on Wednesday mobilised Rs 1,080 crore from anchor investors.

The company has set a price band of Rs 139-147 per share, valuing the 17-year-old company at Rs 20,000 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The IPO, which includes a fresh issue of Rs 1,600 crore of shares and Rs 2,000 crore of shares to be sold by current shareholders through Offer-For-Sale (OFS), will conclude on August 11.

As part of the OFS, private equity giant Apollo Management, through its affiliate AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings Pte Ltd, as well as Synergy Metals Investments Holding Ltd and State Bank of India (SBI) will offload shares.

Synergy Metals Investments Holding is an arm of Synergy Metals and Mining Fund, a private equity fund set up by a former executive of steelmaker ArcelorMittal Sudhir Maheshwari in 2015.

According to the draft papers, the company will utilise proceeds worth Rs 800 crore to part-finance a new integrated cement unit at Nagaur, Rajasthan, and Rs 520 crore for payment of debt and the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, DAM Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the offer.