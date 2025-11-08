JSW Cement Q2 profit at Rs 75.36 cr

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) JSW Cement Ltd has reported a profit of Rs 75.36 crore for September quarter FY26, led by double-digit gain in sales volume.

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 75.82 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JSW Cement, part of the USD 23 billion JSW group, on Friday.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,436.43 crore in September quarter FY26 as against Rs 1,223.71 crore a year ago. Total expenses were at Rs 1,348.72 crore in the quarter.

Total volume sales were at 3.11 Million Tonnes (MT) in Q2/FY26 as against 2.71 MT in the corresponding second quarter of FY25.

Total income, which includes other income of the company, was at Rs 1,460.06 crore in the September quarter.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, total consolidated income of JSW Cement was at Rs 3,041.93 crore. Total net debt was at Rs 3,231 crore as on September 30, 2025.

This "marks a significant reduction as against Rs 4,566 crore on June 30, 2025, primarily due to receipt of the IPO proceeds," it said.

This is the second quarter result filing of JSW Cement Ltd, which was listed on the bourses on August 14, 2025.

Updating about the investment, JSW Cement said: "During Q2/FY'26 and H1/FY'26, the company incurred capex (including maintenance capex) of Rs 509 crore and Rs 964 crore, respectively." In a separate filing, JSW Cement informed that its board in a meeting held on Friday accorded approval for entering into a Power Purchase Agreement with JSW Green Energy Fifteen Ltd for the purchase of solar power from a captive plant.

For this, JSW Cement will be subscribing to a 26 per cent equity stake in JSW Green Energy Fifteen, which is a completely owned subsidiary of JSW Neo Energy Ltd and a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy.

Over the consideration for the deal, JSW Cement said it is "Rs 21.78 crore for subscribing to 26 per cent equity stake" of JSW Green Energy Fifteen.

The company has a cement grinding capacity of 21.60 MTPA (million tonne per annum). It aims to reach 41.85 MTPA of grinding capacity along with 13.04 MTPA of clinker capacity with a pan-India presence. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU