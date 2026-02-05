New Delhi (PTI): JSW Cement Ltd has reported a profit of Rs 130.62 crore for the December quarter of FY26, helped by improvement in EBITDA and gains in sales volume.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 80.22 crore for the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JSW Cement, part of the USD 23 billion JSW group, on late Wednesday evening.

JSW Cement has reported an exceptional item (net loss) of Rs 33.66 crore in the December quarter, mainly due to the implementation of the new Labour Codes.

Its profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 217.95 crore in the quarter under review.

Revenue from operations of the company was up 13.15 per cent to Rs 1,621.22 crore in the December quarter of FY26 on a year to year basis. It was at Rs 1,432.74 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its revenue increases "primarily driven by volume increase," said JSW Cement in its earnings presentations.

Its "Operating EBITDA improved 31.5 per cent YoY to Rs 285.1 crore, equating to Rs 802/MT," the company said.

Its total volume sales were up 3.56 per cent to 3.56 Million Tonnes (MT) in Q3/FY26, from 3.12 MT in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

However, its Cement realisation in Q3 declined by 3.9 per cent on Quarter on Quarter basis, said JSW Cement in its investor's presentation.

Total expenses of the company were at Rs 1,504.10 crore, up 1.52 per cent in the third quarter of FY26.

Its "Combined cost of inputs increased slightly on a YoY basis, primarily driven by higher blended fuel consumption cost and an increase in inter-plant transfer of raw materials," said JSW Cement.

JSW Cement's total income, which includes other income of the company, was up 16.84 per cent to Rs 1,707.36 crore in the December quarter. Its net debt was at Rs 3,557 crore in the December quarter.

While updating Capex, JSW Cement said in Q3 FY26, the company incurred Rs 491 crore.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had a cement grinding capacity of 21.60 MTPA (million tonnes per annum).

It aims to reach 41.85 MTPA of grinding capacity along with 13.04 MTPA of clinker capacity with a pan-India presence.